Bayside wins Interschool Games Netball Tournament
Netballers from Bayside, Westside and Prior Park played out a mini tournament on Monday as part of the Interschool games which will see different sports being competed for. The new Bayside School Sports Hall was the host venue to the delight of all the players. Bayside, who have only just seen their first netball team...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here