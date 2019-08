The Gibraltar Volleyball Association continues with its beach volleyball leagues. Tonight will see the beginners league (3v3) continue.

On Thursday enthusiasts can watch more excitement with four matches in the 2v2 league. A total of three women’s teams and five men’s teams are competing. This Thursday Pra/GA play Mor/Fil. The latter is also scheduled to play Fire Fighter. Liberos play Notorious and HamOla play Lab/Cal.