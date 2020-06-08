Beach Volleyball returns to the court
After a pause since March following the lockdown across Gibraltar beach volleyball made a return last Friday, although in a restricted manner. The sport had gone through a positive surge which saw youngsters taking up the game and even seeing the President of European volleyball make a historic visit to Gibraltar just a month prior...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here