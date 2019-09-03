Beach volleyball tournament results and photos plus tonight’s final 3v3 fixtures

Sunday saw the annual Beach Volleyball Tournament. The event was this year played next to the Europa Pool by Camp Bay/Little Bay with both young and old taking part.

The facilities are presently undergoing further works after the main stands and seating area was removed. Unfortunately this has also meant that accessibility for wheelchair users has also been removed.

The tournament saw some of the retired players making a return for this tournament.

The final results were.

Winners and MVP’s

1st place men’s-Henry & Kuba

1st place women’s-Emma & Diana

2nd place men’s-Carl & Sean

2nd place women’s-Charlene & Emilia

3rd place men’s-Ruben & Ricardo

3rd place women’s-Vanessa & Vicky

MVP’s- Diana Calin And Kuba Prudzienica

Today sees the final matches of the Beach Volleyball 3 v3 league for beginners with the finals places and finals being played for today.

















Tonight’s beach volleyball 3v3 league matches

