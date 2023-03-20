Beatrice Garcia displays new artworks in Venice Art Fair

Local artist Beatrice Garcia’s artworks are currently being displayed in Venice after she was invited to show her works in an international art fair called ‘Its Liquid’.

Ms Garcia took part in a group exhibition called ‘Mixing Identities’ and participated with three paintings exploring how the food forms part of culture and identity.

“As Gibraltarians we are a melting pot of cultures and I think nothing showcases this better than in the unique blend of food that we eat,” Ms Garcia said.

She was one of 40 artists who exhibited their works from places such as Norway, The Netherlands, the UK, Italy, Switzerland, Taiwan, Mexico, Colombia and Australia, and her entry into the exhibition was sponsored by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

The first large painting Ms Garcia exhibited is called La Vie en Rose and showcases a still life of a children's birthday party.

“It explores the nostalgia around food memories and how these childhood food memories can be formative to your identity,” she said.

This was followed by a two-part piece called ‘Day to Night’.

“It is about the displacement that we can sometimes feel especially when it comes to your identity,” Ms Garcia said.

“I used the metaphor of being ‘a fish out of water’ hence the koi fish in the piece being in an environment which is water, but not their natural and preferred environment.”

Ms Garcia was inspired by Renaissance Italian painters.

“They were formative in the palette that I use across all my artworks,” she said.

“Pastel shades can be both classical and modern which for me is the appeal. It feels like an artwork that is rooted in both tradition but that is also modern.”

Other influences include the red room in David Lynch's 90s TV Series Twin Peaks and the modernity of David Hockney's colour palette and use of composition.

The exhibition was opened on March 3 at the Palazzo Albrizzi Capello in Venice and ends on March 21.