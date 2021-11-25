Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 25th Nov, 2021

Features

Beatrice Garcia opens studio space in Amsterdam

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2021

Gibraltarian artist Beatrice Garcia has opened a new studio space at Krugerstraat 36, in Amsterdam alongside four other artists.

The international group of artists includes Dutch linocut artist Aletta, Mexican Riso artist Aafke, Mexican interior designer Lis, Italian Graphic Designer Guya, and Ms Garcia.

“I'm one of five artists sharing this space each from different disciplines,” Ms Garcia said.

She added: “A very international studio as you can see, both due to where we are from and also by our height.”

Ms Garcia moved to Amsterdam over a year ago, and has worked as a professional artist for five years.

She has exhibited locally in Gibraltar as well as in Madrid and London. Recently an artwork of hers was selected by the PJ Isola Foundation to appear in their 2022 calendar.

Her artwork focuses on architectural landscapes and she is known for her heritage art.

Over the next few months Ms Garcia she going to focus on different aspects of her artistic practice, starting with her artist medium of choice: Golden Acrylics.

To see more of her work find Ms Garcia on Instagram: @beaheritage or her website: beatricegarcia.com

