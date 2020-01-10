Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Beginners Refereeing Course

By Stephen Ignacio
10th January 2020

As football develops in Gibraltar with more and more international exposure so does the demand to provide qualified referees and match officials throughout all football matches on the rock. Referees are an essential part of the beautiful game. It may be at grassroots level or with the right attitude and interest you can climb up...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Some 150 houses left at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Cost of demolishing Queen’s Cinema was £625,000

Thu 9th Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs car crashes during suspect chase

Fri 10th Jan, 2020

Features

Early humans were cooking plant-based carbs 170,000 years ago, study suggests

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

10th January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar women’s futsal lose first match in Northern Ireland

10th January 2020

Sports
Basketball Results

10th January 2020

Sports
Ten goal thriller between Eagles and RAF

10th January 2020

Sports
Gibtelecom Cup 2020 draw

10th January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020