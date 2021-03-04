Being with Trees exhibition open at the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

Gibraltar’s major art exhibition of the year, ‘Being with Trees’ was launched earlier this week and is now open for viewing.

The exhibition features over 100 works from 40 artists, both international and from Gibraltar.

The works of Paul Cosquieri and Michele Stagnetto are on show, within the exhibition by London Lloyds Art Group and the group of artists called The Arborealists, which has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Each painting gives a different take on trees and nature, or ‘arborealism’ - a niche in landscape art.

Using paint, pastels, pencil, as well as video and photography, the artists have each captured very different takes on the same subject.

The exhibition is held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until Friday, April 30 and is open to the public, subject to capacity.