Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 4th Mar, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Features

Being with Trees exhibition open at the Gustavo Bacarisas gallery

Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
4th March 2021

Gibraltar’s major art exhibition of the year, ‘Being with Trees’ was launched earlier this week and is now open for viewing.

The exhibition features over 100 works from 40 artists, both international and from Gibraltar.

The works of Paul Cosquieri and Michele Stagnetto are on show, within the exhibition by London Lloyds Art Group and the group of artists called The Arborealists, which has been organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services.

Each painting gives a different take on trees and nature, or ‘arborealism’ - a niche in landscape art.

Using paint, pastels, pencil, as well as video and photography, the artists have each captured very different takes on the same subject.

The exhibition is held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Gallery until Friday, April 30 and is open to the public, subject to capacity.

Most Read

Local News

Cyber fraudsters hit Gibraltar businesses for over £500,000 in three months

Mon 1st Mar, 2021

Brexit

Spain wants ‘cooperation and collaboration, not confrontation’ over Gibraltar, Sanchez says

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

As vaccination programme enters final phase, Govt develops ‘Covid passport’ app

Tue 2nd Mar, 2021

Local News

Carer accused of stealing jewellery worth £130,000 remanded in custody

Wed 3rd Mar, 2021

Local News

Govt offers advice after G-reg cars impounded at border over VAT rules

Wed 24th Feb, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

4th March 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Features
Bad Science by Dr Ben Goldacre

4th March 2021

Features
Google won't use other web tracking tools after phasing out cookies

4th March 2021

Features
What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

4th March 2021

Features
Sirmione and Naples

3rd March 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021