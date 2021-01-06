‘BEING WITH TREES’ – major art exhibition

A major art exhibition showcasing artists from the London Lloyds Art Group and organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services, on behalf of the Ministry of Culture, will see artists from the Lloyds Art Group of London exhibiting in Gibraltar.

This exhibition, entitled ‘Being with Trees’, will showcase around 100 works from over 40 artists. These form part of the internationally acclaimed group of artists The Arborealists, also featuring the Urban Contemporaries with some Gibraltar artists.

The show represents their vision and artistic response to trees, highlighting the vital role they can play in our lives. Diverse themes are explored by this group of creatives who express themselves in many varied mediums and styles.

“On this occasion, we are delighted to have been able to give this landmark exhibition an international edge, by inviting world renowned artists from London and other cities to visit Gibraltar. ‘Working with Lloyds Group of London has allowed Gibraltarian artists to exhibit their work at the heart of the UK capital for many years,” said the Minister for Culture, Dr John Cortes.

“It was appropriate as part of our partnership with Philippa Beale and her team to extend an invitation to the Lloyds Group to exhibit in Gibraltar. I am delighted to welcome them to the Rock with an exhibition that showcases a contemporary response to trees in urban and rural environments.”

The exhibition will be held at the Gustavo Bacarisas Galley from Wednesday, January 20 to Saturday, March 13. The arrangements are subject to change depending on the situation at the time in relation to Covid. For further information contact GCS Cultural Development Unit on telephone 20079750 or email: info@culture.gi.