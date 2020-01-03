Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 3rd Jan, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Belgian judge suspends warrant for Catalonia’s Carles Puigdemont

By Press Association
2nd January 2020

By Associated Press Reporter

Belgian judicial authorities have suspended the arrest warrant targeting Catalan separatist leader Carles Puigdemont because of his immunity as a European lawmaker, his lawyer said.

Paul Beckaert told the Associated Press that the Belgian judge in charge of the case also suspended the warrant issued against former Catalan cabinet member Toni Comin.

The two are wanted in Spain for their role in an illegal 2017 secession bid by the Catalan government and separatist politicians.

They fled to Belgium after the attempt failed and were elected to the European Parliament in May as representatives of Catalan separatist parties from Spain.

Last month, the European Union's top court overturned a decision preventing Puigdemont and Comin from taking their European Parliament seats.

It is not clear, however, if they will finally be allowed to take them.

Most Read

Local News

US submarine has Christmas stopover in Gib

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

La Linea campaigners go crazy for park lake

Thu 2nd Jan, 2020

Features

A year of change as Gibraltar Cultural Services is set to oversee 70 events

Thu 2nd Jan, 2020

Local News

Customs officer arrested on suspicion of theft

Fri 27th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gib’s real estate market benefits from ‘Boris bounce’, Chestertons boss says

Thu 2nd Jan, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

2nd January 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Catalan separatists to break Spain's political deadlock

2nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
Talks resume to restore NI powersharing

2nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
More children admitted to hospital for eating disorders in UK

2nd January 2020

UK/Spain News
Hillary Clinton appointed Belfast university chancellor

2nd January 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020