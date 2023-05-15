Beryl Zammitt steps down from Blood Cancer charity

After 28 years, Beryl Zammitt is stepping down as secretary of the Gibraltar branch of Blood Cancer UK, following decades of dedication and devotion to the cause inspired by her son Gareth who is a cancer survivor.

Gareth fell ill at the age of nine and, following his treatment in the UK, his mother decided to give back to the charity by getting involved with the local branch.

She took over the role as secretary and has been driving the charity forward ever since.

Ms Zammitt said she is stepping down, but not retiring. She will still be steering the committee and will be there to give advice to the new members if and when needed.

“Because blood cancer will always be part of my life,” she said.

Now at the age of 70 she wants more time for herself, to rest and relax and enjoy life more.

Speaking of the committee she said: “it's like a family.”

“We were not like other committees that are all strict, we treat each other like family and we all put into it just to help the charity.”

In her time with the charity she has helped raise over £350,000.

She described her time in the charity raising money as an cycle.

“I've done it from the bottom of my heart. I've done it. I've got the money. I've sent the money and got the next [donation], to the next from the next. Continuous output.”

As an appreciation for her work with the charity, she was sent a card and a certificate from Blood Cancer UK.

The card said: “For over 20 years you have been instrumental in raising funds and awareness on behalf of Blood Cancer UK. I want to take this opportunity to commend your considerable achievements. On behalf of everyone at Blood Cancer UK Thank you for your years of dedication.”

The card is signed by Lydia Eddens, the Regional Relationship Manager at Blood Cancer UK, who also signed the certificate.

She was presented with the certificate and card last week, when her family and the members of the committee surprised her with a dinner event. Her husband was also presented with a pen knife and postcard as a token of appreciation for all the work he had done over the years supporting his wife and the charity.

She was given a Nomination bracelet from the committee members to mark their appreciation for her work.

The bracelet has been inscribed with “an angel because they say I'm an angel. And the B is for blood cancer and my name is Beryl, and the heart because I've been saving lives. And my two grandchildren are there too,” she said.

“The committee gave me quite a surprise. I wasn't expecting it.”

Her son is well and works as a coroner in British Columbia, having worked as a nurse in some of the biggest hospitals in London and in a hospital in Vancouver during Covid.

She thanks the committee and the community for all the support they have given her and the charity in the past 28 years.