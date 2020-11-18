Best Spanish poem by Mark Montovio

¡Que no muera el repicar!

by Mark Montovio

Sueño despierto con él, con ese tambor de mi tierra,

engalarnado con realeza, y fogoso repicar.

Digna cuna de mis raíces, y lecho de lo que anhelo,

con la magia protectora, de Pablo, Juan y San Pedro.

En Caracas, Maracaibo y Falcón.

En Aragua, Carabobo y Cumaná.

Gran mestizaje de goce y de alegría.

Parrandero bullanguero, bien de noche y en el día.

Tambor tambor desde tan lejos.

Sincretismo cultural del sufrimiento centenario,

vinculado al nacimiento de esta gran humanidad.

El tamunango, las tamboras, los chimbagueles también.

El mina, el curbata, el furroco ídem.

Tambor macho arriero, el respuesta o respondón.

El cantante y el segundo, tambor tambor con su son.

Suenan sabroso a canela, guarapa, y cacao de Chuao.

Taumatúrgico su rezumbar, a flor de piel y pipiripao.

Curucuteo en los macundales, que del chinchorro he de parar.

Pues se prende ya el bochinche, y Papi, se oye al retumbar.

Taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ta.

Taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ta.

Pero allá, mas allá de su piel, de ese cuero bien templado,

se funde el hechizo del son, de un sonido bien guardado.

Mientras soñaba con brío, con solo contigo estar,

la brisa traía el mensaje, de su hermoso repicar.

“Sigue tu camino chamo, que tu momento esta al llegar”.

De mi tierra triste partí, y me salvas del olvido.

Que no se pierda en mi memoria, el sonido más querido.

Que me lleve hasta la gloria, todo el tiempo que esté fuera.

Que el camino engrandezca y el espíritu no muera.

Así que repiquen los tambores,

y que bailen los señores.

Que no muera el repicar,

en cuero y en piel sin resguardar.

Taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ta.

Taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ti, taqui ta.

Taqui ti, taqui ti...

Taqui ti, ti ...

Judge Charles Durante’s comments

Winner: Mark Montovio with Que no muera el repicar! Mark’s poem is a celebration of the syncretistic culture of many parts of South America. To understand and appreciate the full range of Mark’s references one would need to append a glossary, explaining the many obscure words, especially those dealing with musical instruments and dances peculiar to different regions of Latin American.

However, the poem works wonderfully well if you allow yourself to be carried by the insistent rhythm of the ‘tambor de mi tierra.’ The music combines indigenous, Spanish and African elements which inspire the body to sway rhythmically and sensuously. The real inspiration behind the poem (aside from a deep engagement with South American culture) is a nostalgic yearning for a lost way of life. The speaker is an exile, a person displaced and uprooted. The poem is a plea for a return to one’s birthplace, the ‘digna cuna de mis raices.

A reader will recall another great hymn to the ‘mestizaje’ of South America: Pablo Neruda’s Canto General. Again, the vocabulary tries to capture the flora and fauna which characterize the continent; there is the same concern for roots and beginnings. A similar yearning prompted by music is the theme of Rosalía de Castro’s Campanas de Bastabales –‘cando vos oio tocar/mórrome de soidades’-the ringing of the bells is enough to engulf the poet in nostalgic yearnings

One cannot help being mesmerized by this ambitious poem. We fall under its spell (hechizo) and for many days later the refrain ‘Taqui ti, taqui ti....’ echoes in our ears. A very impressive achievement indeed.