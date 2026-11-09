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Mon 9th Nov, 2026

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Cortes represents Gibraltar at Remembrance Sunday ceremony in Tangier

By Chronicle Staff
9th November 2026

The Minister for the Environment and Climate Change, Dr John Cortes, represented the Gibraltar Government at the annual Remembrance Sunday ceremony at St Andrew's Church in Tangier on November 8.

The service was officiated by the Reverend Dr David Jacks and attended by diplomatic and military representatives, members of the British community and other guests.

Dr Cortes laid a wreath alongside the British Ambassador to Morocco, Alex Pinfield, the Australian Ambassador to Morocco, Damien Donavan, the Canadian Ambassador to Morocco, Karl Gagné, and representatives of HMS Cutlass and the Gibraltar Defence Police.

The church service was followed by the laying of wreaths at the graves of servicemen buried in the church grounds, including servicemen from Gibraltar.

During his visit, Dr Cortes also met members of the British community in Tangier and held discussions with Mr Pinfield on Gibraltar-Morocco relations and matters affecting Gibraltar's Moroccan community.

The Gibraltar Government said Gibraltar and Morocco share longstanding historical, cultural and personal ties, with the Moroccan community having played an important role in Gibraltar's social and economic development.

Dr Cortes said: "Remembrance Sunday is an important opportunity to honour those who gave their lives in service and to reflect on the sacrifices made by generations before us. It is particularly moving to do so here in Tangier, where servicemen from Gibraltar are among those laid to rest.”

"Gibraltar and Morocco share a very special relationship, rooted in history and strengthened by the close ties between our people. Morocco and its people have been an important part of Gibraltar's story for generations, and we greatly value the friendship and cooperation that exist between us.”

"It was a privilege to represent Gibraltar at this ceremony and to have the opportunity to strengthen those links further through my discussions with Ambassador Pinfield and members of the community."

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