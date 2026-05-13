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Wed 13th May, 2026

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Sports

Street Netball at Campion Park on Saturday

By Stephen Ignacio
13th May 2026

Street Netball makes a return to Campion Park this weekend bringing the energy and fun of the game unto the streets.
A sport which has not been commonly associated as a street game in Gibraltar, mainly due to the lack of facilities where both football and basketball have traditionally been given priority. Netball this Saturday will once again take the sport to its proper roots as the Gibraltar Netball Association brings the sport to Campion Park.
The sport is widely played at a global level across many nations in the open air with the street game popular in many nations.

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