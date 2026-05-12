Gibraltar to play British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands in June

With the Nations League play-off disappointment now behind them, the Gibraltar national team is preparing for another campaign in the Nations League.

Just ahead of this summer’s World Cup, international football returns to the Rock. As part of an overall policy shift within FIFA and UEFA, most UEFA nations will face opposition from outside Europe during the international friendly double-header at the start of June.

Gibraltar will once again be tested as they take on the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands, two matches which will bring back memories of Gibraltar’s pre-UEFA membership days, when Gibraltar football teams competed in the Island Games — an event in which both the British Virgin Islands and Cayman Islands also participate in other sports.

For Gibraltar, as well as their two opponents, the matches will provide an opportunity to improve their FIFA World Rankings, although both fixtures are also seen as potential stumbling blocks in Gibraltar’s bid to gain ranking points.

The British Virgin Islands currently sit 208th in the FIFA World Rankings. However, their recent form suggests they are not a side to be taken lightly, having won three of their last five matches, drawn one and lost one. Their most recent match ended in a 4-0 victory over Anguilla.

Gibraltar currently sit 203rd in the world rankings, with five defeats from their last five matches.

Prior to this run, their defeat at the hands of New Caledonia highlighted how these types of international matches can prove major stumbling blocks and expose some of Gibraltar’s vulnerabilities on the international stage.

The Cayman Islands, whom Gibraltar play on June 6, three days after facing the British Virgin Islands, currently sit 195th in the rankings — a position once occupied by Gibraltar. The Cayman Islands’ recent form is also noteworthy, with two wins, one draw and two defeats from their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-0 victory over the Bahamas, who sit 207th in the rankings and share Gibraltar’s run of five consecutive defeats.

With Scott Wiseman expected to continue at the helm, and with players having already returned to training in recent weeks, the honeymoon period is now over for the Gibraltar head coach, who will be expected to deliver results as Gibraltar heads towards the Nations League campaign.

Faced with the prospect of playing against Andorra and Malta in the Nations League — two sides with records similar to Gibraltar’s and who sit on the fringes between Leagues C and D — Gibraltar will need to raise its level if it is to find its way back into League C once again.

The two international friendlies, which come almost a month after the domestic league season concluded, will provide a stern test for Gibraltar’s young squad, whose transition from a defensive setup to a more attacking style has yet to prove effective in front of goal.

Gibraltar currently sit at one of its lowest FIFA Ranking positions since entry into UEFA/FIFA at 203, its lowest rank having been 204.