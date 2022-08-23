Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 23rd Aug, 2022

Bids come in as superyacht linked to Russian businessman goes up for auction

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Brian Reyes
23rd August 2022

A superyacht linked to a Russian billionaire whose name appears on the UK’s Ukraine sanctions list will be sold at auction today in Gibraltar, although it will likely be some days before the outcome of the sale is known. Bids are already coming in for the Malta-flag MY Axioma, which was arrested last March over...

