Big line-up for Netball Open Challenge this May
Cayman Island, Northern Ireland, Isle of Man, Israel and Republic Of Ireland will join Gibraltar playing in the Netball Europe Open Challenge in May. The tournament which will be hosted in Gibraltar between May 14 and May 17 should see some top class Netball in which Gibraltar will be looking to claim top spot. Having...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here