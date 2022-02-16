Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 16th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Big match day for Women’s football in Andorra this Wednesday afternoon

By Stephen Ignacio
16th February 2022

Gibraltar women face Andorra this Wednesday afternoon in what will be the first of two full international friendly matches they will play within the next five days.
The twenty-female squad arrived in Andorra on Tuesday ahead of the match greeted by the Gibraltar flag flying high above the Andorran stadium.
Under the guidance of head coach Janssen Olivero and his technical staff the players had an opportunity to get a feel for the playing field where they will play today.
This will not be Gibraltar women’s first match against Andorra having played against them in 2014 in what was the first women’s UEFA development tournament held on home soil. The match was their first outing on the international stage in any capacity and saw Gibraltar narrowly defeated by a solitary goal.
Although with only a handful of full internationals under their belt Gibraltar have since recorded their first full international victory a 1-0 against Lichtenstein.
Andorra for their part have also beaten Lichtenstein, recording a 2-4 victory away from home last September, highlighting the Andorran’s strength across the field although not yet playing in qualifier matches.
Gibraltar head to Andorra with their squad including a new call up in Ellie Mason who plies her trade for Lewis FC women only recently getting player of the month for the FA Championship club.
Gibraltar also has in its ranks Shania Robba who reached the BT Sport Ultimate Goal finals last year and Tiffany Viagas playing for Liverpool Feds. Other players include Charylann Pizzarello who plays for Malaga City which recently won their regional league and Kyrelle Revagliatte and Keisha Doody who play for Esteponense.
A mix of talented young players including Joel Gilbert, Kayleigh Ferro and Molly Karp from league leaders Lions Gibraltar strengthen the squad providing strong opposition for the Andorrans.

Andorra squad is a mix of experienced and young players similar to Gibraltar.
GK Alexandra Cardoso 26 February 1996 (age 25) ENFAF
GK Luna Marcet 29 March 1999 (age 22) ENFAF

DF Maria Moles 8 May 2003 (age 18) Levante Las Planas Juvenil A
DF Marta Blasco 19 June 2003 (age 18) ENFAF
DF Lia Gil ENFAF Juvenil A
DF Paula da Silva 7 December 2000 (age 21) ENFAF
DF Laura Borja 6 February 2002 (age 20) ENFAF

MF Míriam Tizón 9 March 1991 (age 30) ENFAF
MF Marina Fernández 11 May 1996 (age 25) ENFAF
MF Laia Solé ENFAF Juvenil A
MF Maria da Cruz ENFAF
MF Sònia Carrancà 7 February 1999 (age 23) ENFAF
MF Laia Sin 3 May 2003 (age 18) ENFAF

FW Erica Gonçalves 9 May 2002 (age 19) ENFAF
FW Maria Ruzafa 7 August 1998 (age 23) Ternana
FW Tere Morató 28 March 1998 (age 23) Villarreal
FW Zoe Montero Levante Las Planas Juvenil B
FW Ariana Gonçalves 23 September 1999 (age 22) ENFA

Most Read

Features

Couple marks 70 years together

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

UK/Spain News

Man arrested after incident on Spanish side of the border

Sun 13th Feb, 2022

Local News

TNG files plans for major Eastside development

Fri 11th Feb, 2022

Local News

DPC to discuss schemes for The Mount and Northern Defences

Tue 15th Feb, 2022

Brexit

Treaty negotiators are ‘rowing in the same direction’, Albares says

Mon 14th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

16th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar to host UEFA Women's Futsal Preliminary Round

15th February 2022

Sports
Only one place for futsal play-offs left to decide

15th February 2022

Sports
Netball - Bavaria bite at heels of top guns for netball’s first division title

14th February 2022

Sports
Hockey - Bavaria, Grammarians and Europa with wins

14th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022