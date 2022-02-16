Big match day for Women’s football in Andorra this Wednesday afternoon

Gibraltar women face Andorra this Wednesday afternoon in what will be the first of two full international friendly matches they will play within the next five days.

The twenty-female squad arrived in Andorra on Tuesday ahead of the match greeted by the Gibraltar flag flying high above the Andorran stadium.

Under the guidance of head coach Janssen Olivero and his technical staff the players had an opportunity to get a feel for the playing field where they will play today.

This will not be Gibraltar women’s first match against Andorra having played against them in 2014 in what was the first women’s UEFA development tournament held on home soil. The match was their first outing on the international stage in any capacity and saw Gibraltar narrowly defeated by a solitary goal.

Although with only a handful of full internationals under their belt Gibraltar have since recorded their first full international victory a 1-0 against Lichtenstein.

Andorra for their part have also beaten Lichtenstein, recording a 2-4 victory away from home last September, highlighting the Andorran’s strength across the field although not yet playing in qualifier matches.

Gibraltar head to Andorra with their squad including a new call up in Ellie Mason who plies her trade for Lewis FC women only recently getting player of the month for the FA Championship club.

Gibraltar also has in its ranks Shania Robba who reached the BT Sport Ultimate Goal finals last year and Tiffany Viagas playing for Liverpool Feds. Other players include Charylann Pizzarello who plays for Malaga City which recently won their regional league and Kyrelle Revagliatte and Keisha Doody who play for Esteponense.

A mix of talented young players including Joel Gilbert, Kayleigh Ferro and Molly Karp from league leaders Lions Gibraltar strengthen the squad providing strong opposition for the Andorrans.

Andorra squad is a mix of experienced and young players similar to Gibraltar.

GK Alexandra Cardoso 26 February 1996 (age 25) ENFAF

GK Luna Marcet 29 March 1999 (age 22) ENFAF

DF Maria Moles 8 May 2003 (age 18) Levante Las Planas Juvenil A

DF Marta Blasco 19 June 2003 (age 18) ENFAF

DF Lia Gil ENFAF Juvenil A

DF Paula da Silva 7 December 2000 (age 21) ENFAF

DF Laura Borja 6 February 2002 (age 20) ENFAF

MF Míriam Tizón 9 March 1991 (age 30) ENFAF

MF Marina Fernández 11 May 1996 (age 25) ENFAF

MF Laia Solé ENFAF Juvenil A

MF Maria da Cruz ENFAF

MF Sònia Carrancà 7 February 1999 (age 23) ENFAF

MF Laia Sin 3 May 2003 (age 18) ENFAF

FW Erica Gonçalves 9 May 2002 (age 19) ENFAF

FW Maria Ruzafa 7 August 1998 (age 23) Ternana

FW Tere Morató 28 March 1998 (age 23) Villarreal

FW Zoe Montero Levante Las Planas Juvenil B

FW Ariana Gonçalves 23 September 1999 (age 22) ENFA