Big month for Squash

A team of 12 squash players is heading to Santiago de Compostela to compete in the Spanish Squash Masters tournament. The event which attracts squash players from across the continent is sure to provide stiff competition across the various tournaments within the event. The event is split into age categories and Gibraltar will be represented in the all the age ranges from over 40 to over 70. Gibraltarian eyes will mostly be on Christian Navas, Colin Davis and Rob Hamilton - all seeded to do well in their various categories together perhaps with the unseeded Patrick Nerney – a previous Masters winner.

This event kicks off a busy Spring for the Gibraltar Squash Association with the national championships also being held in March. April sees Gibraltar travelling to Romania to compete in the European Squash Team Championships and Gibraltar will host its own Masters tournament at Europa Sports Park in May. - C.D.