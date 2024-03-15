Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 15th Mar, 2024

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Big month for Squash

By Stephen Ignacio
15th March 2024

A team of 12 squash players is heading to Santiago de Compostela to compete in the Spanish Squash Masters tournament. The event which attracts squash players from across the continent is sure to provide stiff competition across the various tournaments within the event. The event is split into age categories and Gibraltar will be represented in the all the age ranges from over 40 to over 70. Gibraltarian eyes will mostly be on Christian Navas, Colin Davis and Rob Hamilton - all seeded to do well in their various categories together perhaps with the unseeded Patrick Nerney – a previous Masters winner.
This event kicks off a busy Spring for the Gibraltar Squash Association with the national championships also being held in March. April sees Gibraltar travelling to Romania to compete in the European Squash Team Championships and Gibraltar will host its own Masters tournament at Europa Sports Park in May. - C.D.

Most Read

Local News

£2m fraud case ‘implausible’, defence lawyer tells court

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Local News

Fraud trial defendant is ‘frankly unbelievable’, prosecutors tell court in closing statements

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Opinion & Analysis

In the Commons, Brexit wounds fester in exchanges on Gibraltar

Tue 12th Mar, 2024

Brexit

June EU election need not mean end to treaty talks, CM tells Parliament

Thu 14th Mar, 2024

Brexit

Lord Cameron ‘confident of good agreement’ in Gib treaty talks

Wed 13th Mar, 2024

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

15th March 2024

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Futsal U19 set the standards by winning Malta Cup ahead of senior internationals next month

15th March 2024

Sports
FIBA Europe Board meeting in Gibraltar

15th March 2024

Sports
The final Europe Netball Presentation that sets the ball rolling for 2025

15th March 2024

Sports
Gibraltar hosted Anti-Match Fixing regional Workshops

15th March 2024

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2024