Big scoring weekend in Rugby U-mee Championship

There was some big scores seen in this weekend’s U-Mee Rugby Championship. First up we’re Stormers against Sharks where one way traffic saw Stormers win by 46-10.

In the second match played on Saturday, the first time the U-Mee Rugby Championship sees both matches on the same day at Europa sports Complex Buccanners underlined their superiority.

A 96-31 score line could easily have been mistaken for a basketball score, but Buccanners high scoring rate this season ensured one of the biggest scores seen in rugby in Gibraltar. Scorpions in other matches would have been happy with the 31 points.

Full rugby reports later this week in our our print version.