Big upset as Europa gets knocked out of Rock Cup by Mons Calpe

It was a sun-drenched resumption of the domestic campaign as Europa took on Mons Calpe in the first round of the Rock Cup on Saturday.

With much at stake for both sides, Europa—third in the league—needed to secure their place in the Rock Cup final to guarantee European football next season.

Mons Calpe, teetering in mid-table after recently losing ground in the top six, saw their hopes of qualifying for Europe through the league fading. Their best chance now lay in a strong cup run.

Nervy moments on both sides led to a tentative start. Neither team was willing to expose themselves, focusing instead on possession and control.

The first eight minutes saw play concentrated in the middle third of the pitch. A foul in the eighth minute gave Mons Calpe a chance to put pressure on Europa’s defense, earning a corner that tested Hankins.

Europa, playing in what has become their customary pink, struggled to find their rhythm in the early exchanges. Mons Calpe looked the more offensive side initially.

After a lukewarm start, Europa began to inject some energy into their play around the 15-minute mark, pressing higher and putting Mons Calpe under pressure.

A floated cross into the penalty area forced a save from the Mons Calpe keeper as it curled toward the near post—Europa’s first warning shot.

With only a handful of spectators, no ball boys, and Mons Calpe in no rush to retrieve loose balls, the atmosphere was subdued. Europa, whose fan base had dwindled, and Mons Calpe, who have always struggled for support, made the first Rock Cup match of the season a quiet affair.

Half an hour in, apart from a curling cross that almost found the net, neither side had registered a real attempt on goal.

Europa, though beginning to dominate possession, lacked sharpness in the final third and struggled to pose a serious threat.

Sensing Europa’s inefficiency, Mons Calpe gained confidence, pressing aggressively whenever they lost possession.

The first half ended in a deadlock, with little to separate the two teams in terms of clear scoring opportunities.

Mons Calpe came out on the front foot after the break. Hankins was tested early with a high, curling ball from a corner, which he punched clear despite being fouled in the process.

Europa responded, forcing the Mons Calpe defenders to concede a corner under pressure. However, the delivery was easily cleared, as Europa continued to lack the firepower to break through.

Another corner moments later flashed across the goalmouth but found no final touch, allowing Mons Calpe to clear once more.

Europa gradually grew in confidence going forward, pinning Mons Calpe back for a spell in the first quarter of the second half.

Though Europa showed occasional urgency, it failed to translate into real threats. Several wild shots missed the target as the match passed the hour mark.

While Mons Calpe struggled to escape their own half, they maintained a patient, disciplined structure, slowing the pace to disrupt Europa’s rhythm and waiting for their moment to strike.

In the 66th minute, Castaneda produced a crucial block as Europa broke through the middle. The Mons Calpe keeper then bravely dived at the feet of Europa’s attackers to thwart the danger—the closest Europa had come to breaking the deadlock.

Leon Clinton was introduced for Mons Calpe in an attempt to shift the game’s dynamics in the final 20 minutes.

With 70 minutes played, Castaneda intervened again, pushing the ball across the six-yard box to deny an incoming Europa attacker after a dangerous low cross.

As tensions rose, Mons Calpe took full advantage of stoppages, using every foul to slow the game down and disrupt Europa’s momentum.

Europa would ultimately pay the price for their lack of efficiency in the final third. Mons Calpe successfully frustrated them, holding on to force a penalty shootout.

Hankins faced the first penalty, taken by Ayala. He got his fingertips to it but couldn’t keep it out.

Castaneda stepped up to level for Europa.

Labias then sent Hankins the wrong way to make it 2-1, but Europa quickly equalized with their next spot kick.

Clinton, well acquainted with Hankins from their time together at Lincoln and the U21s, made no mistake with his effort.

Europa suddenly found themselves trailing as their next spot kick crashed against the crossbar.

Garro made it 4-2 for Mons Calpe.

Europa’s captain stepped forward, but his effort was parried by the Mons Calpe keeper, sealing their fate.

Europa were knocked out at the first hurdle—Rock Cup action beginning with a major upset.