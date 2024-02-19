Whilst many will be looking across the bay as the Lionesses prepare for their World Cup matches withtwo friendly matches against Italy and Austria in Algeciras, the Rock will also see some big moments for womenâ€™s football with the Gibraltar womenâ€™s senior squad playing a double header against Liechtenstien.

Already preparing for this weekâ€™s match, Gibraltar women face Liechtenstien once again knowing that they have already had the opportunity to taste victory against them at the Victoria Stadium.

Gibraltar women made their full international debut against Liechtenstien in June 2021 in Ruggell, facing a 4-1 defeat. They were then to go on and win their next match in November that same year with a 1-0 victory in front of their home crowd. A feat they hope to repeat once again this week with heir double header.

With players such as CharlyAnn Pizzarello, Shania Robba and Tiffany Viagas playing in England, alongside the likes of Olivero, with others such as goalkeeper rRvagliatte and Victor playing in Spain Gibraltar womenâ€™s senior side has been gaining experience since thier international debut.

The latest crop of young players now seeing players such as Alvez, Karp and Tellez competing for places with the likes of Borrell and Ferro, among others all now establishing themselves within the womenâ€™s senior league as key players for their clubs.

This weekâ€™s match will be a key test for the Gibraltar womenâ€™s team to display their development in recent years and bring to their home crowd the determination and grit which has seen much praise follow recent matches. The womenâ€™s team gaining support with a gritty offensive approach to their game, even when facing defeat.

The support from local fans will once again be crucial for the team looking to prepare for their first full international competitive match in an official UEFA tournament, which is hoped will happen soon.