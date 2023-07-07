Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th Jul, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Big weekend for Gibraltar basketball

By Stephen Ignacio
7th July 2023

Gibraltar men’s and women’s basketball face a hot weekend as they take part in the Gibraltar Basketball Festival wich will see them facing Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus.
Matches will start today Friday as from 14.15 with Andorra playing against Wales in the women’s category with the same countries also playing at 16.30 in the men’s category.
Gibraltar women will face Ceuta at 18.45 with the men’s team opening their campaign playing against CB Cimbus at 2100.
For those who will be concerned on whether they can enjoy the Calentita night and enjoy Gibraltar basketball’s national teams playing on Saturday, the fixture schedule will please them with Gibraltar playing at 11am against Wales in the women’s category with the men playing the Welsh men’s team at 1315.
Sunday will see the basketball festival close with the women playing Andorra at 17.45 followed by the men’s team playing at 20.00.
The festival will provide an international challenge for the home teams who miss out on attending this week’s Island Games in Guernsey due to among other things the financial constraints in taking two full squads.

Most Read

Local News

Airport closure and late arrival led to flight cancellation

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Mural tribute for Melon Diesel

Wed 5th Jul, 2023

Local News

Court orders disclosure of Globix director’s bank accounts

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

With OS35 out of the sea, final cleaning before trip to scrapyard

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Local News

Olympic gold medallist Dame Mary Peters accepts role as patron of GIS

Thu 6th Jul, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th July 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ref awards

7th July 2023

Sports
Gibraltar’s youth to get opportunity to play in UEFA Youth League

7th July 2023

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps start their Champions League campaign

7th July 2023

Sports
Nico Bado reached Top 16 in WDF singles qualifiers

7th July 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023