Big weekend for Gibraltar basketball

Gibraltar men’s and women’s basketball face a hot weekend as they take part in the Gibraltar Basketball Festival wich will see them facing Andorra, Wales, Ceuta and CB Cimbus.

Matches will start today Friday as from 14.15 with Andorra playing against Wales in the women’s category with the same countries also playing at 16.30 in the men’s category.

Gibraltar women will face Ceuta at 18.45 with the men’s team opening their campaign playing against CB Cimbus at 2100.

For those who will be concerned on whether they can enjoy the Calentita night and enjoy Gibraltar basketball’s national teams playing on Saturday, the fixture schedule will please them with Gibraltar playing at 11am against Wales in the women’s category with the men playing the Welsh men’s team at 1315.

Sunday will see the basketball festival close with the women playing Andorra at 17.45 followed by the men’s team playing at 20.00.

The festival will provide an international challenge for the home teams who miss out on attending this week’s Island Games in Guernsey due to among other things the financial constraints in taking two full squads.