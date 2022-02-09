Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Big win day for Gibraltar shooters in Portugal

By Guest Contributor
9th February 2022

The Gibraltar Pistol Association (GPA) competed in the “Russian Season in Portugal” level 3 – IPSC match at the Clube de Tiro o Pinhal shooting range in Portugal. The GPA team of eight athletes competed in 12 stages on the 6th of February and managed to secure six medals for their efforts. “It was a...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Brexit

Treaty negotiators ‘still far’ from agreement, Commission official says

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Local News

Education managers seek new balance between permanent and supply teaching jobs

Mon 7th Feb, 2022

Brexit

In no deal planning, Gibraltar faces reality of ‘alternative, unattractive’ post-Brexit world

Wed 2nd Feb, 2022

Local News

Govt urges people to take up Covid-19 jabs, warning stocks will expire and no guarantee over future supply

Tue 8th Feb, 2022

Local News

Man jailed six months for historical sex offence granted bail and permission to appeal sentence

Wed 9th Feb, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

9th February 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Heartache for Sloggers as they come undone on final day

9th February 2022

Sports
Justin Hewitt Secures Two Impressive Wins on the Road to Qualifying for the World Cup of Darts

8th February 2022

Sports
Men's Hockey - Big win for Grammarians in Iberian Cup (plus domestic cup match images)

8th February 2022

Sports
Calpe Giants book their place into finals against Tarik

8th February 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022