Big win for Bavaria Blue Stars

GABBA First Division League holders Bavaria Blue Stars gave notice that they are very much in the running for this season’s title following a big win over arch rivals Lincoln Bayside.

An evenly contested first quarter, which saw BBS edge ahead 18-14, did not signal what was to come. LB fell further behind in the second quarter, losing it by 19-27, to give BBS a 45-33 half-time advantage which, although comfortable, was far from conclusive. Just before the break, LB’s sharp shooter Dani Gonzalez twisted his ankle and his contribution was over.

The third quarter was the most even of all as LB did not give up their attempts to stay in the game. It ended 18-16 for BBS, who kept control throughout. With all its players contributing and coach Stuart Felice using his bench well, BBS launched a fourth quarter onslaught (37-18) to sink LB by 100-67.

No less than 6 BBS players (Thomas Yome 21, Angel Guerrero 18, Milan Vago 18, Rafa Aradas 12, Chico Ortiz 12, Liam Santos 11) and 4 LB players (Jamie Mesilio 16, Adrian Mateos 16, Kaylan Balloqui 11, Dani Gonzalez 10) hit double digits in this high-scoring game.

Bavaria Blue Stars, who have 4 wins and 2 defeats, are now on the tails of favourites Europa Valmar (4-1), although Lincoln Bayside (4-3) are not out of the running, and GibYellow Animals could have a say as, although having badly damaged their own chances with last week’s ill thought forfeiture, they still have to play the three front runners.

The Second Division was blown wide open, following the first defeat for leaders Bavaria Blue Stars Reserves (Matvey Celecia 14, Jules Stych 10) at the hands of Lincoln Bayside Reserves (Aaron Santos 23, Kaylan Balloqui 16, Jamie Mesilio 15) by 64-48. They are now, respectively, on 6-1 and 5-2 records, with 3 matches left. Europa Valmar Reserves are also on 5-2, and GibYellow Beasts (Roydon Reyes 36, Gareth Balban 36, Yannick Molina 14, David Connor 11, Jairo Ledesma 10), 118-54 winners over Europa Valmar Fusion (Yair Blustein 14, K Posner 11, S Lloyd 10), are within reach, on 4-2.

In the Under 18 Men’s, Europa Valmar (Louis Dalmedo 22, Enrique Navarro 14, Jamie Belilo 10) beat Bavaria Blue Stars Blue (Jonathan Teuma 24, Theo Dalmedo 16) 59-50.

Other results:

U16 Girls: Europa Valmar 42 (A Feetham 12, K Escalona 11) - Bavaria Blue Stars Pink 38 (P Reyes 24);

U15 Boys: Lincoln Bayside 52 J Duarte 14) - Damex Gators 26;

U13 Boys: Damex Gators 61 (J Wojniak 16, M Byrne 13, J Cassaglia 12) - Lincoln Bayside 21;

Bavaria Blue Stars 28 - Europa Valmar 20 (J McCarthy 10);

U13 Girls: Damex Gators 35 (J El Yettefti 25) - Lincoln Bayside 21;

Damex Gators 68 (D Martinez 24, J El Yettefti 16, J De los Santos 10) - Europa Valmar 8;

Bavaria Blue Stars 48 (B Costa 20, B Reyes 12) - Lincoln Bayside 16.