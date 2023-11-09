Big win for Lynx against Europa

The men’s premier futsal league is now at a dramatic boiling point as Lynx secured an important victory against Europa. A narrow 6-4 victory sees Lynx stamp their mark on the league which in recent years has seen Europa walking away with the title.

Hercules, once title contenders, continue to disappoint this season, this weekend falling to Laguna losing 13-4. In other matches Zoca Bastion saw a signal of a return to their form drawing against Saxon who have been riding high in the table at the start of the league. Lions was also to produce a victory with a 7-3 victory against College 1975.

