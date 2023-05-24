Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Bill for OS35 response tops £7m, Parliament told

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
24th May 2023

The Gibraltar Port Authority has so far racked up costs of £7.1m in its response to the OS35 casualty, Parliament was told on Tuesday. The figure was revealed by Vijay Daryanani, the Minister for the Port, in response to questions from Keith Azopardi, the Leader of the Opposition. The expectation is that the cost to...

