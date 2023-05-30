Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary children make positive impact on environment

Year 6 pupils from Bishop Fitzgerald Upper Primary are aiming to make an active and positive impact in the community by creating and distributing poop-bag dispensers for dog owners to use.

“These pupils are demonstrating a deep sense of pride in the area their school building is located and a commitment to keeping it clean and beautiful for everyone,” said a statement from the school.

“Their initiative and creativity are a testament to the power of youth leadership and the potential for even the smallest actions to make a big difference.”

The project was based on an original idea from the Gibraltar Scouts, which was “a great example of how ideas can be shared and adapted to benefit different communities,” the statement added.

Recently, the children invited Year 1 pupils from St. Paul’s Lower Primary to the school for a presentation about the importance of their role, enriching the experience with a game.

The Year 1 pupils were also given the opportunity to attach some of the ‘poop bags’ onto the school gates.

Minister for Education and the Environment, Dr John Cortes, said, ‘these Eco-Warriors are setting a wonderful example for their peers and for all of us.”

“Their dedication and passion are an inspiration, and they give us hope for a brighter, cleaner, and more sustainable future.”

“It's heartening to know that there are young people out there who care so deeply about the world around them and are willing to take action to protect and preserve it.”