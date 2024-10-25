The Book of Kells belongs to that category of manuscripts found in monastic libraries. Our book is now in the library of Trinity College, Dublin, and expresses, in an unparalleled form, the supreme achievement of Celtic art.

The manuscript is remarkable in many respects. For many in Ireland it symbolises the power of learning, the impact of Christianity on the life of the country and the spirit of the artistic imagination. In serving as an unofficial symbol of national culture, it provides evidence of the range and depth of monastic life in Ireland’s historical past.

It should be remembered that the Ireland of the eighth and ninth centuries was not the barbaric country that some have supposed. Even in the Middle Ages, the Book of Kells held a special place, at least locally, and it survived the many periods of turmoil that have placed it at risk.

Annually, over 500,000 visitors enter the Library of Trinity College to view it on display. But why is that so, considering that its principal text, a Latin version of the four Gospels of the life of Jesus Christ, survives in numerous medieval and later copies from Ireland and throughout Europe? It is certainly not to read an account of the life of Jesus; the insular majuscule script which the monks and artists chose is difficult to decipher and the language is medieval Latin, a language now considered dead and beyond the comprehension of even educated people.

Its irresistible attraction lies in the illuminations, calligraphy and intricate symbolism. Almost every page is covered with writhing forms, geometric patterns, enigmatic drawings, and awe-inspiring figures. Observers recognise that the Book of Kells is distinguished by an extraordinary rich artistic imagination and skill, allied with vivid colouring and expert writing.

Its allure lay partly in what was hidden: in an awareness of those pages that were necessarily unseen at any time because of the limitations of the codex form as a medium of display. On my second visit to Trinity, many of the pages of the book were now accessible virtually - the library had been transformed into an immersive museum.

On one level, the Book of Kells has come to us from a world that is familiar. There is a general recognition of central episodes from the life of Christ. Such familiarity is, however of limited value in approaching the Book of Kells as only two of the 680 surviving pages contain readily recognizable narrative scenes from Christ’s life. And because the script is unfamiliar and the language foreign, you can stare at a page in utter bewilderment.

The only way one can admire the craftmanship and intelligence of the artists and monks who illuminated our book is by contemplating their intricate workmanship (I use the word ‘contemplate’ advisedly, as their creations have a spiritual meaning beyond mere art). I have decided to include three of the more striking illuminations in the hope they will give the reader some idea, albeit a pale reflection, of the reality.

The first figure is that the Virgin and Child. The Virgin, enthroned with the Christ child on her knee, is surrounded by angels, probably to be understood as the principal archangels Michael, Gabriel, Raphael, and Uriel, who hold flabella (flabellum-fan used in church ritual) and a flowering rod, perhaps representing a liturgical sprinkler. The base of the throne is decorated with crosses, while a lion’s head on the back of the throne probably represents Christ. Her brooch is in the shape of a lozenge, with another four lozenges inside it. Her mantle is purple, the colour of majesty since classical times. The triple dots on it follow a tradition from the Far East where the motif was used for the finest garments, but here they allude to the Trinity; that the dots are white suggest the milk from her breasts, depicted prominently, which in exegesis stood for the milk of Christian instruction. The child places his left hand on his mother’s breast, and his right hand on her right hand. Devotion to Mary was well founded in the context of St Columba, a monk associated with the creation of the Book of Kells.

The second figure presents the symbols of the four Evangelists preceding Matthew’s Gospel: reading clockwise from top left, they are the man for Matthew, the lion for Mark, the eagle for John, and the calf for Luke. The symbols of the Evangelists are prominent in the Book of Kells, and they occupy full pages.

The origin of this imagery lies in the prophecy of Ezekiel (1, 4-11): Behold, a whirlwind came out of the north, and a great cloud, and a fire… and in the midst thereof the likeness of four living creatures… there was the face of a man, and the face of lion on the right side of all four; and the face of an ox, on the left side of the four; and the face of an eagle over all the four… and their wings were stretched upward, two wings of every one were joined, and two covered their bodies.

Jerome, who translated the Bible into Latin, identified the ‘four living creatures’ with the four Evangelists in the introduction to his commentary on Matthew’s Gospel, written in 398.

In the 6th century, Gregory the Great identified the symbols as the four stages in the life of Christ. Christ was a man when he was born, a calf in his death, a lion in his resurrection, and an eagle in his ascension to heaven. The symbols have haloes and wings (a double set in the case of the calf). The symbol of Matthew holds a flabellum and the eagle clutches his gospel book in his talons. They are set in framed panels around a cross, with another stepped cross at its centre. Interlaced snakes writhe in four T-shaped panels at the outer edges of the frame; in the corner pieces top right and lower left, a eucharistic chalice sprouts vine tendrils that are bitten by peacocks perching on the vines. Some of these fine details cannot be appreciated in the illustrations here.

The creators of the Book of Kells were aware of the rich symbolism that surrounded the four evangelists. The emblematic figures, the Tetramorphs (four animal-shaped forms), as we have already noted, were extrapolated from the prophecy of Ezekiel. Matthew is represented as a human face or as a man, sometimes winged, because his gospel begins with the human ancestry of Christ. Mark appears as a lion, often winged, because the lion dwells in the desert, and his gospel begins with the mission of John the Baptist. Luke is a winged ox or sacrificial animal, because his gospel opens with the story of Zacharias entering the Holy of Holies to sacrifice. John is an eagle, a bird which soars into the skies, because his gospel opens with the words ‘in the beginning,’ thus carrying the reader into the heavens.

The third figure represents Christ seated on a low-backed throne. He is holding a red-covered Gospel book. His golden-haired head is flanked and identified by peacocks, symbols of resurrection; they look down at eucharistic hosts at the junction of their wings. The feet of the peacock on the left are entwined in vines, while those on the right are entangled in olives, appropriately so, as Christ was anointed (christos) with oil. Both plants grow from chalices. Other birds, probably to be identified also as peacocks, fill the borders flanking Christ’s figure, and are in the semi-circular projections at the left and right of the frame. Christ is accompanied by angels, but it is not certain if there are four or two, as only the lower figures have feathered wings. The identification of the figure as ‘Jesus Christus’ was made by Gerald Plunket in the sixteenth century in the spandrels on either side of Christ’s head.

Christianity came early to Ireland. Patrick, a Briton, evangelised the island late in the fifth century and he became known as the apostle of the Irish. He founded the church of Armagh, and it was mainly due to his effort that Christianity took root in Ireland and supplanted sun-worship, idols and other ‘abominations.’ Another figure associated with the conversion of the Irish and the Book of Kells is Colum Cille, the ’dove of the Church.’ Colum or Columba went on a pilgrimage to Scotland to convert the northern Picts. He settled on the small island in Iona, a small island off Mull on Scotland’s western seaboard. The earliest reference to the Book of Kells as ‘the great Gospel of Colum Cille’ occurs in 1007 CE.

The Book of Kells is the great monument to Irish Christianity; it is also an unrivalled work of art. Intriguingly, the central element in the wide range of decoration and ornament in the book is man. Man is presented as Christ, as Angel, as Apostle, as Devil or as mere onlooker in a scene. All these varied elements in the illuminator’s imagination, drawn from the environment in which he and the other monks of Kells lived and worked, are drawn together by dominant symbol of Man. Dublin is worth visiting for many reasons, but one of them is the extraordinary Book of Kells.