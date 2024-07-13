Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit, 50 years as a priest
50 years is a long time. Tomorrow the Bishop of Gibraltar Carmel Zammit will celebrate 50 years as a priest. And even though we have told his story on these pages before, it is fitting – for such a grand and enormously important occasion – that he should once again sit at Alice’s Table. He...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here