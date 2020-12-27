Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 27th Dec, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Bitter sweet finish for Padel and Tennis Opens

By Stephen Ignacio
26th December 2020

The Padel tennis Christmas Open saw the Plate and Main Finals played on the same day the announcement that all sports permits were due to be cancelled the next day. The Tennis Open was itself played just days before. This latter final was, however, to come with its own sad news as James Taylor announced...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Lottery joy as OFT team scoop £700,000 winnings

Fri 18th Dec, 2020

Local News

More restrictions to be announced as Covid cases soar to new high

Sun 20th Dec, 2020

Local News

Gib residents allowed across border despite tighter restrictions in Spain

Tue 22nd Dec, 2020

Local News

Another grim record as Gibraltar registers highest daily spike in virus cases

Wed 23rd Dec, 2020

Local News

Another 58 positives on Christmas Day, bringing total virus cases to 428

Fri 25th Dec, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

26th December 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ju Jitsu End of year awards

23rd December 2020

Sports
Message of hope from basketball - Ready to deliver if necessary

23rd December 2020

Sports
Netball reaches out to its members

23rd December 2020

Sports
Mons Calpe and Lions share points

22nd December 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020