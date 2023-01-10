Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 10th Jan, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Blagg and Rogers take Danny Barton title for 2023

By Stephen Ignacio
10th January 2023

Richard Blagg and Catherine Rodgers claimed this years winners title in the one mile memorial Danny Barton race which was run this Sunday. The Calpeans male runner and Atletismo Linense female runner ensured that there was no Lourdians runners on the podium this year in what was a quick race run under the grey chilly,...

