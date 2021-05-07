Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 7th May, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Blaze engulfs several floors of tower block near Canary Wharf

photo dated 07/05/21 isssued by Athina Fokidou @athinaf showing a fire at New Providence Wharf in London, the London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the New Providence Wharf development on Friday morning to reports of a fire and more than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has ripped through a 19-storey tower block, believed to be covered in cladding, in east London.

By Press Association
7th May 2021

By Ted Hennessey, PA

More than 100 firefighters are tackling a blaze that has ripped through a 19-storey London tower block believed to be covered in flammable cladding.

The London Fire Brigade (LFB) was called to the New Providence Wharf development, near Canary Wharf, on Friday morning.

It said 125 firefighters and 20 engines are at the scene of the fire, which has engulfed three floors.

London Ambulance Service said a “number of people” have been treated, though the extent of their injuries is not yet known.

The building is said to be covered in the “same” type of cladding used on Grenfell Tower, according to residents.

One resident said on Instagram: “When your building has the same cladding as Grenfell Tower. Oh my god.”

Pictures and videos on social media show part of the building engulfed in flames, with thick grey smoke pouring out of the block, several stories high.

The fire comes just days after the Government’s post-Grenfell fire safety regulations, which campaigners argue could leave leaseholders paying tens of thousands of pounds to remove cladding on their buildings.

The LFB said: “Firefighters are tackling a blaze at a 19-storey block. Parts of the eighth, ninth and 10th floors are alight.

“The brigade’s 999 control officers have taken 13 calls to the fire.

“The brigade was called at 0855. Fire crews from Poplar, Millwall, Shadwell, Plaistow, Whitechapel and surrounding fire stations are at the scene.

“The cause of the fire is not known at this stage.”

The ambulance service said it has sent a “number of resources” to the scene.

A spokesman said: “They have treated a number of people, and remain at the scene, where they are working with other emergency services.”

Apsana Begum, the Poplar & Limehouse Labour MP, said on Twitter: “@LFBTowerHamlets are working to tackle a fire at New Providence Wharf.

“I met constituents here again recently – left unsafe for 2yrs+ without reports, surveys.

“Meanwhile developer Ballymore continue to build & profit in £ms.”

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, tweeted: “My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by this awful fire – and with all those for whom it stirs memories and fears.

“It is simply a national scandal that more has not been done by government to remove this dangerous cladding.”

The PA news agency has approached building developer Ballymore for comment.

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar eyes UK travel green list after six weeks without new resident cases

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

‘Waiting game’ for Gib’s tourism sector ahead of green list announcement

Thu 6th May, 2021

Local News

Emotion and pride in Gibraltar as Archbishop Mark Miles is ordained

Sun 25th Apr, 2021

Local News

Seven Main Street shops to accept crypto payments

Tue 4th May, 2021

Local News

Social media post ends in armed police operation

Fri 30th Apr, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

7th May 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Call for ‘show of good faith’ from France over Jersey fishing dispute

7th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Covid-19: Under-40s to get alternative jab to AstraZeneca

7th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Spain to put more tolls on roads in bid for EU funds

7th May 2021

UK/Spain News
Labour falls to ‘shattering’ defeat in Hartlepool by-election

7th May 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021