The Department of the Environment has confirmed that the Bluefin tuna fishing season officially closed at midnight on Tuesday October 14, 2025.

From October 15, the capture, retention or landing of any Bluefin tuna is strictly prohibited until the start of the 2026 season.

The Department’s Environmental Protection and Research Unit, in collaboration with other relevant authorities, will carry out regular inspections and patrols at sea and in marinas to ensure compliance.

Atlantic Bluefin tuna populations are recovering but remain closely monitored. The Department has emphasised the importance of responsible fishing practices and adherence to seasonal closures to protect the species.