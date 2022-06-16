Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Jun, 2022

Local News

Bluefin tuna season opens with 21-tonne catch limit

A Bluefin tuna chases flying fish in Gibraltar waters. Photo by Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
16th June 2022

The Bluefin tuna season in British Gibraltar territorial waters opened on Thursday, with a total allowable catch of 21 tonnes set by the Department of the Environment. The season is split into two periods, each with a tonnage cap. The first runs from June 16 to July 25, with a catch limit of 19 tonnes....

