Bluefin tuna season opens with 21-tonne catch limit
The Bluefin tuna season in British Gibraltar territorial waters opened on Thursday, with a total allowable catch of 21 tonnes set by the Department of the Environment. The season is split into two periods, each with a tonnage cap. The first runs from June 16 to July 25, with a catch limit of 19 tonnes....
