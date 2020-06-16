Bluefins met lifeguards

Bluefins Open water swimmers last week met with lifeguards getting ready for the start of the bathing season. The Bluefin swimmers, known local as some of the most experienced swimmers on the Rock with their continous sessions that sees them swim around the Rock many a time, were able to pass on some of their experience to the young lifeguards.

Among the areas discussed was the dangers of rip currents, how to identify them and what action should be taken in the event of an emergency. Jason Messilio, who himself has had to take it easy these past weeks due to injury, was on hand to speak to the lifeguards.

The Bluefins are among one of the sports which has been able to continue activities even during the lockdown period, much in the same way as athletics with road running. The very experienced swimmers have also been instrumental in keeping the community advised of some of the rarer sightings out at sea reporting sightings of whales and other sea animals observed close to our coastline.

Known also for raising funds through charity swims the Bluefins Open Swimmers have seen their popularity increased within the community highly respected across most sports even though the sport is not competitive in nature.