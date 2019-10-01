Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Bob Marley house awarded English heritage blue plaque

PA/PA Wire

By Press Association
1st October 2019

By Mike Bedigan, PA

Reggae superstar Bob Marley has been honoured with an English Heritage blue plaque, which marks the west London address where he and his band the Wailers lived in 1977.

The plaque, unveiled on Tuesday at 42 Oakley Street in Chelsea, has been in the planning process for a long time, because Marley was not registered in phone directories or electoral registers - an issue which is common among historical figures of colour.

Out of more than 900 blue plaques across London, only 4% are dedicated to black and Asian individuals.

In 2015 English Heritage, which manages more than 400 historic buildings and cultural sites across the country, established a working group to reinvestigate the addresses of noted ethnic minority figures.

Research by English Heritage revealed a court record of Marley's arrest for cannabis possession in 1977.

Though he gave a different address, it is speculated that Marley did so to prevent the police from searching the house in Oakley Street - where his band-mates were staying - for drugs.

Other anecdotal reports from witnesses suggested the house was the band's headquarters and Marley's primary address.

The plaque was unveiled by Rastafarian writer and poet Benjamin Zephaniah and introduced by historian and broadcaster David Olusoga, who is also a blue plaque panel member.

Blue plaques commemorate the link between a location and an individual who was regarded as "eminent" in their field.

Their achievements should have made an "exceptional impact in terms of public recognition", and they must have been dead for at least 20 years.

Other musicians to have received the honour include John Lennon, Freddie Mercury and Mozart.

While living at the house in Chelsea, the band finished recording their famous album Exodus, which featured some of their biggest hits, including Jamming, Three Little Birds and One Love.

Zephaniah, said: "It's very difficult to say what Bob Marley would have said about this plaque, but he did once say, 'Live for yourself, you will live in vain, live for others, and you will live again', so I'm quite sure he would say that this is for his people and his music."

Mr Olusoga said: "Bob Marley was the first superstar to emerge from the developing world. More than a brilliant musician, he became a cultural icon who blazed a trail for other black artists."

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Johnson says UK will 'never, never, never' allow a change to Gibraltar's sovereignty

Mon 30th Sep, 2019

Police launch investigation after Spanish man dies in collision during anti-smuggling chase at sea

Tue 1st Oct, 2019

Local News

No BA flights to and from the Rock today

Fri 27th Sep, 2019

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Man detained after pouring 'petrol' over himself near Houses of Parliament

1st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Twitter rolls out tool to filter spam and abuse in direct messages

1st October 2019

UK/Spain News
Nicola Sturgeon should not be anywhere near Glasgow climate summit, Johnson says

30th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Uber to warn users to check for cyclists before opening car doors

30th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019