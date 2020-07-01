Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Boca bring in new signings as they enter new era

By Stephen Ignacio
1st July 2020

FC Boca Gibraltar announced the first of three signings this summer, just weeks after the club has seen a new partnership deal with Total Sports Management and the arrival of former Bangor City Technical Director. This weekend the club announced the arrival of Gibraltar under-19 captain Dylan Peacock who announced his departure from Bruno's Magpies...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Nearly all flats allocated at Hassan Centenary Terraces

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

easyJet to resume Gib flights from July 20

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

Govt announces 10% import duty on personal shopping to encourage local consumption

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Local News

First Gibraltar resident with Covid-19 detected in two weeks

Wed 1st Jul, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st July 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Wednesday's first SDBC team events gets a handful of live spectators

1st July 2020

Sports
Ju Jitsu makes its return with free sessions

1st July 2020

Sports
Lions prepare for next season securing squad

1st July 2020

Sports
Barnett joins St Joseph as they start Europa League preparations

1st July 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020