Boca Gibraltar announces Total Sports Management Pulls Out Of Partnership
Just over a month after Boca Gibraltar announced a partnership deal with Total Sports Management which was hailed as a new era the club has announced the partnership agreement has ended. In a statement this Sunday Boca Gibraltar announced that “Total Sports Management has pulled out of its partnership agreement with FC Boca Gibraltar.” “The...
