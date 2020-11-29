Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 29th Nov, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Boca Juniors Gibraltar’s victory likely to come under scrutiny over HGP rules

By Stephen Ignacio
28th November 2020

Boca Junior Gibraltar 2-1 Europa Point Ten-man Boca Junior Gibraltar’s victory against Europa Point will likely come under scrutiny after the sending-off of Parkinson led to the club having four home grown players on the field for some seven to eight minutes of play. Just twenty-four hours after clubs had received notification that they were...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

UK/Spain News

Andalucia seals off region in Covid-19 move, with knock-on impact at border with Gibraltar

Wed 28th Oct, 2020

Opinion & Analysis

‘Coronavirus is not the end of the world’

Mon 20th Apr, 2020

Local News

Time running out to find Brexit agreement on Gibraltar, Spain says

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Couple who found love in lockdown tie knot in Gibraltar, ‘the new United Nations of marriage’

Thu 26th Nov, 2020

Local News

Man arrested after dramatic crash on Queensway

Sat 21st Nov, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

28th November 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps claim three points in near two hour match

28th November 2020

Sports
Bavaria Hawks Pink Clinch 3-1 victory against Eagles

28th November 2020

Sports
Europa claim third place with win against Bavaria Blue

28th November 2020

Sports
Europa in injury time victory

28th November 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020