Tue 15th Sep, 2020

Sports

Boca show they are aiming for better finish than last season

By Stephen Ignacio
15th September 2020

Pre-season friendly – Boca Gibraltar 8-1 Manchester 62 It did not take Boca Gibraltar long to start their pre season scoring against Manchester 62. The new look Boca were ahead within 7 minutes from kick off . The match was being played at the Zabal pitches in La Linea where some of Gibraltar’s clubs continue...

