Body blow for men’s hockey as national team withdraws from Eurohockey competition
The Gibraltar hockey national team have withdrawn from participation in next month’s EuroHockey Championship III Men 2021 in Portugal. Gibraltar was among one of eight teams due to participated in the tournament which starts on August 1. The decision to withdraw is understood to have been taken during the past weeks after concerns over the...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here