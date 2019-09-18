Bodyguard retires

DC Derek Tilbury, the Royal Gibraltar Police officer who served as the Chief Minister’s bodyguard for the past eight years, retired yesterday. A reception was held in the Chief Minister’s office and was attended by Mr Tilbury’s family, Fabian Picardo’s family and colleagues from No.6 Convent Place.

Mr Tilbury retired from the Royal Gibraltar Police after 34 years in service with the RGP. During his career he has worked as a technical support officer, drugs squad, and a protection officer to a number of successive Chief Ministers.

He was with Mr Picardo in Algeciras when the Chief Minister was mobbed by far-right extremists ahead of a speech on cross-border cooperation.