Tue 14th Dec, 2021

Bone Cancer Trust appeals for aid from overseas supporters

By Chronicle Staff
14th December 2021

The UK Bone Cancer Trust has appealed for aid from overseas supporters to join in their Christmas postage stamp campaign.

The charity is asking the public to save their postage stamps from the UK and overseas, horizon labels (the gold or white labels that the post office stick on everything instead of stamps), first day covers and collections.
“Every stamp sent to us will help to fund life-saving research into primary bone cancer,” the charity said.

“It’s really easy for your readers to get involved. If you can print the details in your newspapers or on your websites and via social media links we would be so grateful.

The stamps can be sent to: Unofficial Friends Of BCRT – Postage Stamps and More, C/O 20 Bowers Road, BENFLEET, Essex, England, SS7 5PZ.

“Primary bone cancer can occur at any age, but affects mostly children, teenagers, young adults and the elderly,” the charity said.

“Every 10 minutes somewhere in the world someone is diagnosed with primary bone cancer. Collecting used stamps is a simple way to make a huge difference.”

