Bonnie McHard wins overall prize at annual Poetry Competition
Bonnie McHard won the annual Poetry Competition on Wednesday afternoon with her piece ‘The Illusion of Equality’ which focuses on women’s rights. The annual Poetry Competition, organised by Gibraltar Cultural Services (GCS) and the Chronicle, attracted 304 entries across seven categories this year. The entries were judged by Melissa Bosano and Jonathan Pizarro, who selected...
