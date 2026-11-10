Book blogger Kimberly Foreman set to bring social media perspective to literary festival

Local book blogger Kimberly Foreman will bring a reader-focused perspective to this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival when she interviews crime writer Harriet Tyce about her latest novel, Witch Trial. She says the festival is an opportunity to connect readers with authors, discover new writers and encourage more people in Gibraltar to pick up a book.

How did you become involved in this year’s Gibraltar Literary Festival?

I was approached by the organisers a few months ago, and it was an honour to be asked to interview one of the authors. I’m thrilled to be taking part in this year’s festival and to have the opportunity to be involved in such an exciting event.

What do you think a book blogger can bring to a literary festival that is perhaps different from a traditional interviewer?

Nowadays, most people use social media in some form, but book bloggers in particular use different platforms (such as Instagram and TikTok) to share their reviews and connect with authors, publishers and, of course, other readers. A book blogger will most likely already have a feel for how a book has been received online — what other bloggers and readers are saying about it, and whether the book is sparking discussions or generating particular reactions. I think that can bring an interesting, reader-focused perspective to an author conversation.

You are taking part in “In Conversation With Harriet Tyce” and her book Witch Trial. Had this been a book you had already read, or a genre you usually go for?

I had previously read Blood Orange by Harriet Tyce, which led me to buy Witch Trial, her latest publication. I do love crime thrillers, so I’m very excited to read it. I actually started it a couple of days ago and, in true Tyce fashion, the story has already started off very dark and intriguing. I’m sure it will be a witchy delight!

You are known for your book blog. How different is it preparing to meet and speak to an author face-to-face rather than reviewing their work as a reader?

Well, it’s a first for me! Although I converse with authors quite often through my blog and on Instagram, I imagine it will feel very different having Harriet Tyce sitting right in front of me. I’m sure it will also be a little more nerve-racking speaking face-to-face, but I’m doing my research in the run-up to the event so that I can hopefully ask questions that will interest both Harriet and the audience. As an aspiring author, I’m also really looking forward to hearing about her writing process and what inspires her to write the kinds of stories she does.

Are there particular authors taking part this year that you are especially looking forward to meeting or hearing from, either because you have read their work already or because they are outside your usual reading choices?

I’m looking forward to seeing Adele Parks because she is so well known in the book world and has written so many popular novels. And, of course, the lovely Prue Leith from The Great British Bake Off — especially as I’m a keen hobby baker myself.

Your blog encourages people to pick up books they might otherwise overlook. Do you see the festival making authors and literature feel accessible to a wider Gibraltar audience too?

Oh, definitely! I think the festival is a great way to introduce readers to authors they may never have heard of before. The publicity surrounding the festival may also encourage someone to get back into reading, even if they haven’t picked up a book in years. I’m sure it’s going to create a real buzz locally, with so many readers and writers coming together under one roof.