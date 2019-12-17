Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Book by Chronicle’s Alice Mascarenhas is ‘a guide to Gibraltar’

Eyleen Gomez

By Gabriella Peralta
17th December 2019

A book penned by former Deputy Editor Alice Mascarenhas detailing the lives of many Gibraltarians was launched yesterday in the Fine Arts Gallery. ‘Alice’s Table: Voices from Gibraltar’, published by The Gibraltar Chronicle, provides a snapshot into the lives of many locals. It is a collection of weekly columns which were previously published in this...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

DPC clears Devil’s Tower Road project

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

Tue 17th Dec, 2019

Local News

A Gibraltarian's adventures in the Himalayas

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

UK/Spain News

In the Strait of Gibraltar, EU drug officials find worrying trends

Tue 10th Dec, 2019

Local News

Works starts on accommodation for short-term MoD stays

Mon 16th Dec, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

17th December 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Gibraltar ready to ‘walk away from bad Brexit deal’ as UK hammers out future relationship with EU, CM warns

17th December 2019

Local News
Govt urges caution on housing provision for separated parents

17th December 2019

Features
Christmas cheer at St Bernard’s Hospital

17th December 2019

Local News
A Gibraltarian's adventures in the Himalayas

16th December 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019