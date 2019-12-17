Book by Chronicle’s Alice Mascarenhas is ‘a guide to Gibraltar’
A book penned by former Deputy Editor Alice Mascarenhas detailing the lives of many Gibraltarians was launched yesterday in the Fine Arts Gallery. ‘Alice’s Table: Voices from Gibraltar’, published by The Gibraltar Chronicle, provides a snapshot into the lives of many locals. It is a collection of weekly columns which were previously published in this...
