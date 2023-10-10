Book marking 50 years since episcopal ordination of Bishop Edward Rapallo launched
By Frankie Hatton Richard Garcia launched his latest book detailing the life of Bishop Edward Rapallo at the Catholic Community Centre on Friday. Mr Garcia had been asked to research and write the biography of Bishop Edward Rapallo, the first Gibraltarian to be appointed Bishop of Gibraltar by the Catholic Church, and Sunday, October 8...
