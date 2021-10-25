Book on nurse education in Gibraltar launched
A book written by the Gibraltar Health Authority's former Nurse Tutor, Dr Margaret Williams, about the long journey to nurses receiving UK recognition locally was recently launched. The book titled ‘The Road to Recognition: Nurses Education in Gibraltar 1816 – 2006’ was launched at the Gibraltar Garrison Library and follows how locally the GHA bid...
