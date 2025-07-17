Book Review: The Liars by Katherine Fleet

Book blogger Kimberly Foreman reviews a modern-day suspense drama.

Genre: Mystery / suspense / travel fiction

The Liars is a modern-day suspense mixed with old Greek mythology. Be bewitched by Circe’s magic and charmed by Pan’s cunning tricks. This is a book you will want to savour every page of—I know I certainly did!

Lex and Zoe are unlikely allies—brought together by their parents’ sudden marriage. Not blood sisters, but sisters all the same. Stuck on the small (half-fictional) Greek island of Eos for the summer in Lex’s father’s house (Calliope), the girls bond quickly, and over mere weeks, they develop a strong bond—a bond so strong that they are willing to lie for each other.

When Abigail, a family friend, goes missing on the island, Lex and Zoe come under scrutiny from the local authorities. And what was a blissful, hot summer turns into a waking nightmare.

Then, when Lex’s father dies years later, the girls must go back to Eos and confront their past. But the people of Eos haven’t forgotten what happened all those years ago, and they won’t let it go…

This book was so descriptive—I adored it. It may be the most atmospheric book I’ve ever read. The house Calliope, with its plumbago garden and quirky interior, the island with its narrow paths and stunning beaches, even the descriptions of the sisters—I could see everything so well in my mind’s eye. The characters have such depth to them too, and I love that in a book. This clever mystery will not disappoint if you’re looking for a slow-burn suspense novel full of tension and impending doom. As good as The Heatwave (also by the same author). I can’t not give it 5 stars because I was hooked from the very start.

For more book reviews, follow me on Instagram: @kbookblogger